Taz Comments On If He Thought Tony Khan Promo Made AEW Look “Low Rent”

As PWMania.com previously reported, a video was published on social media of AEW President Tony Khan cutting a promo in response to the WWE/NJPW partnership rumor.
In addition to Tony Schiavone and Jim Cornette, Taz also gave his thoughts on the promo and responded to a fan’s question while referencing Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Paul Heyman:
BeastMode Bitches….😎#AEW #AEWdynamite https://t.co/v61nG5UvYt
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 29, 2021
Nope. I didn’t think that either in the mid to late 90’s when guys like Paul E., Eric B & VKM where loudly & proudly putting over their own companies (and ripping their competition) on their individual TV shows. It was “cool” back than but today some fans get offended. 🙄 https://t.co/qHcfCrpvAP
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 29, 2021