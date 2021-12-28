Taz Comments On WWE Apparently Copying AEW’s “Send Hook” Catchphrase

Last night’s WWE RAW featured another “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan, but the tweet WWE sent after the vignette aired is what went viral on social media. As seen below, WWE posted a screenshot from the vignette and captioned it with, “SEND VEER. @VeerMahaan COMING TO #WWERaw”

This caption was a topic of discussion among fans online because of the “SEND HOOK” line that AEW has been using for Hook.

Hook’s father, Taz, apparently responded to the “SEND VEER” line by tweeting, “LMAO!”

One fan then tweeted Taz and wrote, “Even WWE can’t get enough of your son huh?”

Taz responded, “haha, I guess not!”

Taz then tweeted a link to AEW’s new “SEND HOOK” t-shirt, which was released last night, and wrote, “SEND WHO? SEND HOOK. The OFFICIAL #SendHook Tshirt @730hook”

There’s no word on when Veer will make his official re-debut on RAW. He continues to work WWE Main Event matches, and wrestled again at last night’s taping. Veer defeated John Morrison on the November 18 edition of Main Event, defeated Cedric Alexander on the December 16 episode, and then defeated T-BAR on last week’s Main Event.