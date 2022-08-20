Taz Compares Tony Khan & Paul Heyman, Says They Have Similar Passion For Wrestling

Tony Khan and Paul Heyman are very alike.

Taz, a man who has worked closely with both of them, believes this to be the case.

“The Human Suplex Machine” took to social media on Friday and wrote about Khan and Heyman having a similar passion for the pro wrestling business.

“I’ve work/worked very closely with both of these men,” he wrote. “PH & TK from a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise.”

