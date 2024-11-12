Taz Fires Back At Fan Who Accused Him Of Having Resentment Towards WWE

Taz had to correct one fan who had made an accusation regarding his feelings toward WWE.

“The Human Suplex Machine” established himself in ECW as a top star before moving to WWE in 2000, where he performed as a wrestler and then as an announcer. Taz worked for WWE for several years as part of Michael Cole’s SmackDown commentary crew before leaving to work for TNA Wrestling.

Taz joined All Elite Wrestling as a commentator in late 2019. He signed a full-time contract with the promotion in January 2020.

As seen below, Taz responded to a fan who expressed animosity towards WWE. Taz responded by writing, “ZERO resentment. Why would you even say something like that? It’s so inaccurate… You don’t know me. And the thing you need to realize is they offered me a whole new career opportunity which I’m still doing today as a color commentator. So you’re dead wrong.”