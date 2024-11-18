Taz Gives Latest Update On Recovery From Significant Surgery

How is Taz feeling these days?

Allow “The Human Suplex Machine” to explain himself.

The AEW commentator appeared on “The Infamous Show” for an in-depth interview, during which he gave an update on the status of his knee.

He stated the following about his recovery from total knee replacement surgery:

“The knee replacement thing, I’m recovering. I’m doing a lot of physical therapy now, three days a week. I do a lot of home therapy too. You gotta really work out that prosthetic and the quad and all that. I was always nervous to get it done, but I’m only five weeks out, and if you need it, get it done because I already feel relief. The arthritis is gone. It’s nice.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.