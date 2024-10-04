Taz Gives Update On AEW Status After Missing Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary

Taz surfaced on social media on Friday with an update on his television status after missing the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary milestone episode this past Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, PA.

Heading into the 10/2 show, it was revealed by AEW on social media that the AEW color-commentator was attacked before the show and would be replaced on the broadcast by Nigel McGuinness.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for a while,” Taz wrote on X. “I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon. Talk to you guys down the road.”