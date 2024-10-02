Taz Hospitalized After Attack, Will Miss Tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show

Reports have surfaced regarding Taz being attacked in the parking lot before tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, PA.

AEW revealed the news via X and announced that Nigel McGuinness filling-in on behalf of Taz on color-commentary for tonight’s milestone Dynamite on TBS broadcast.

“This afternoon Taz was attacked in the parking lot and cannot announce tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary,” AEW announced via X. “Taz is being treated by doctors, [and] Nigel McGuinness is en route to Pittsburgh [and] will call tonight’s episode. Don’t miss Dynamite’s 5th TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!”

Taz himself also surfaced on X with a statement.

“Was at the hospital there, heading back to NY now,” Taz wrote. “I need to see my doctors asap. These guys got me good at the arena, destroyed my leg.”

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage.