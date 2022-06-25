Taz Loses 37 Lbs. (Photo), QT Marshall Reacts To Being Added To The Forbidden Door

– Taz has shredded a ton of weight, and is documenting it on Twitter. He shared a photo of himself along with the caption, “If anyone gives a sh*t…I’m down 37lbs….I been very hungry since May! lol.”

If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!! lol pic.twitter.com/5sPs7Y5BnI — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2022

– Also in the AEW social media world, QT Marshall took to Twitter to comment on being added to The Forbidden Door lineup. “Thank you to all of the fans who asked for us to be a part of The Forbidden Door,” he wrote. “I was happy to enjoy a beautiful Sunday without lacing them up, but The Factory is a faction for the people!” Check out the tweet below.