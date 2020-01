AEW announced today that Taz has signed a multi-year contract with the company. Taz recently provided color commentary for AEW on Dark as well as on Dynamite as a substitute for Tony Schiavone.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020