Taz On Paul Heyman: “He’s The Best Talker In The Game, No Doubt”

Pro wrestling legend and AEW commentator Taz appeared on The Infamous Smoke Show, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Taz saiid, “He’s the best in the business. He’s been arguably the best talker in the business for 25,30 years. Even was 20 years old working in Memphis. Him and [Jim Cornette] were the greatest talkers of all time, but that’s what they got paid for, to be great talkers. Paul, in my opinion, he’s the best talker in the game, no doubt.”

