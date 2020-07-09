Taz Revives FTW Championship at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two (Video)

Taz made his big announcement at AEW Fyter Fest night two, bringing back the FTW Championship. On tonight’s episode, Taz appeared and announced that his old ECW-era championship was returning. He went on to award the championship to Brian Cage as he wanted Cage to go into his AEW World Championship match next week at Fight For the Fallen with momentum, noting that the title represents the “baddest S.O.B. in wrestling.”

Cage is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW Title on next week’s show.