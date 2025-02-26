Taz Says Comparing AEW And WWE Is “Unfair”

Current AEW commentator and former WWE commentator Taz took to his Twitter (X) account and tells fans that it’s unfair to compare the companies as they are two completely different organizations with two different goals creatively.

Taz wrote, “I know fans like to compare wrestlers in AEW & WWE the past several years. I know as fans that’s fun to do! I get that, but PLEASE realize is it’s an unfair comparison. It’s too completely different organizations, with different goals creatively. With differing visions. Guys, u r comparing DOGS & CATS! And most of you don’t even realize that.😎”