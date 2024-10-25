Taz Shares Graphic Images Of His Knee After Getting Total Replacement Surgery

“The Human Suplex Machine” is getting stronger by the day.

Taz checked in on social media on Friday afternoon with some graphic images of his leg following total knee replacement surgery.

The surgery is the reason for the color-commentator being off of AEW programming as of late, and the origin for the HOOK seeking his attackers storyline that has been playing out for the past couple of weeks.

The photos Taz posted on X on Friday are from a couple weeks after his total knee replacement surgery. Taz noted that he has been “doing lots of physical therapy work” and is getting stronger as time goes on.

Check out the pictures via the video embedded in the X post from Taz’s account below.