Taz To Make Announcement On AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan tweeted today to reveal that Taz will make a big announcement during Fyter Fest on TNT tomorrow night. Khan revealed that Taz and Brian Cage will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, and that Taz has a major announcement to make.

Khan wrote: “Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24, and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling!”

There is no word on what Taz has to announce. Cage is scheduled to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley later this month and it could be related to that.

Here are Khan’s tweets on Fyter Fest Night 2-

