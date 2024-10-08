Taz Undergoes Successful Surgery

“The Human Suplex Machine” went under the knife this week.

AEW commentator Taz took to X on Tuesday to check-in with his fans after undergoing a knee replacement surgery.

“Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5,” Taz wrote via X. “Surgery went well, now the work begins.”

Taz continued, “Watch AEW Dynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. on TBS Network.”

HOOK is scheduled to call out Taz’s attackers during AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.