Taz Undergoes Successful Surgery

“The Human Suplex Machine” went under the knife this week.
AEW commentator Taz took to X on Tuesday to check-in with his fans after undergoing a knee replacement surgery.
“Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5,” Taz wrote via X. “Surgery went well, now the work begins.”
Taz continued, “Watch AEW Dynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. on TBS Network.”
HOOK is scheduled to call out Taz’s attackers during AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.
