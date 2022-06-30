TBS Touts Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Viewership

TBS issued the following press release regarding this week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts episode:

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite Achieves #1 Cable Ranking for Second Straight Week

TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” dominated Wednesday night, ranking #1 on Cable among P18-49 for the second week in a row, and reached over 1 Million Total Viewers. Please see highlights below.

Wednesday, June 29:

AEW: Dynamite

472K P18-49 (0.71 Rtg) / 558K P25-54 (0.86 Rtg) / 1023K P2+ (0.55 Rtg)

Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49

+15% among P18-49 and +17% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode

Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Detroit, MI, as the special Blood & Guts episode featured a double steel cage match with the Jericho Appreciation Society battling against Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta, the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in his Dynamite debut. The action-packed show also featured Orange Cassidy taking on Ethan Page, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey, Danhausen and FTR squaring off against Max Caster and the Gunn Club, incendiary comments from Christian Cage following his betrayal of Jungle Boy, and the debut of a new-look Luchasaurus.

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television.