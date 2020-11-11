Teaser For NXT North American Championship Match On Tomorrow’s Show

As noted, this week’s NXT episode will see Johnny Gargano try to break his championship curse as he defends his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent. WWE is teasing that Gargano will be the one to pick the opponent for the match.

Here is the full announcement for the match, which also teases the reveal of the mystery attacker in the Scream Mask, who helped Gargano defeat Damian Priest for the title at the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special-