Teaser For NXT North American Championship Match On Tomorrow’s Show

As noted, this week’s NXT episode will see Johnny Gargano try to break his championship curse as he defends his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent. WWE is teasing that Gargano will be the one to pick the opponent for the match.
Here is the full announcement for the match, which also teases the reveal of the mystery attacker in the Scream Mask, who helped Gargano defeat Damian Priest for the title at the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special-
Johnny Gargano aims to break his championship curse against a “worthy opponent”
Johnny Gargano has vowed to end his championship curse this week on NXT, and he says he’ll do so against a “worthy opponent” this week on NXT.
The first two-time NXT North American Champion is out to right what he calls the one blemish on his storied black-and-gold brand legacy. Both previous times Gargano has held a singles title in NXT, he lost in his first defense.
His first North American Title reign lasted only 25 days, and he lost the NXT Championship in his first defense against Adam Cole last year.
Who will Johnny Wrestling face, and will he finally put the curse to bed? Plus, will the NXT Universe come any closer to learning the identity of the masked assailant who helped him become champion?