Technical Problems At Allegiant Stadium During WWE SummerSlam

Allegiant Stadium, the venue that hosted the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV, experienced technical problems during the event.

It was noted by numerous fans that the stadium’s contactless payment system crashed roughly an hour into the show. Since the stadium’s policy was to not accept cash as a form of payment, fans were able to receive free food and beverages:

All systems are down. We can’t buy anything. pic.twitter.com/qQ9qOQLnxr — Michelle Barrera 💕 (@michelleag12) August 22, 2021

With payment systems down, concessionaires at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at SummerSlam are now giving out hot food and drinks for free. (📸 by @bignatedetroit) pic.twitter.com/8bnYXu9yXw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 22, 2021

In addition to that, the screens above the ring were not working during parts of the show: