Technical Problems At Allegiant Stadium During WWE SummerSlam

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Allegiant Stadium, the venue that hosted the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV, experienced technical problems during the event.

It was noted by numerous fans that the stadium’s contactless payment system crashed roughly an hour into the show. Since the stadium’s policy was to not accept cash as a form of payment, fans were able to receive free food and beverages:

In addition to that, the screens above the ring were not working during parts of the show:

