Ted Dibiase Discusses Challenges Of Wrestling The Final Stretch In The Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently appeared on an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast. He discussed several topics, including if he likes competing in the Royal Rumble Match.

DiBiase said, “To me it was an easier night because, you know, you get in the ring and you’re fighting with a bunch of guys doing stuff. The only thing you had to remember is when it was your time to go out and who you followed. And then just set something up with somebody, and over the top you go.”

On wrestling 44 minutes in the 1990 Royal Rumble match:

“It was a long time. And where it got exhausting is that you know, after so many guys had been out and when it got down to the last like, you know, two or three of us, then you had to do more — it was a little more work. You know what I’m saying? Because now the focus is on like three or four people.”

On whether it was true that he was hung over working the match:

“Yeah, that’s a possibility [laugh]. That’s why — of course my attitude was, ‘Ah, it’s the Royal Rumble. There’s going to be a bunch of guys, I’m not going to have a whole lot to remember, whatever.’ And when Pat Patterson came up to me and leaned over, he said, ‘Ted, I wouldn’t eat too much if I were you.’ I said, ‘Why is that?’ He says, ‘Well, you’re going to be the first guy in tonight and next to the last guy out. So you’re going to be in there for about 30 or 40 minutes’… I guess my reasoning [for getting drunk] was because it was the Royal Rumble.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)