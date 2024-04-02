Ted DiBiase Discusses Getting Paid Less In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Than A Regular Match

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently took to an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including having to adjust to the brawling style of the Nasty Boyz:

DiBiase said, “You gotta do what they can do. But by the same token, it’s kind of like — if two guys that are just brawlers are working with two guys that are, they can wrestle some, then I guess there’s a fine line in there. I mean, I’m not going to give up being a wrestler to just go like crazy and just do stupid stuff.”

On whether it was frustrating working with the Nasty Boyz:

“It worked out real well. Because those guys were respectful, and they listened. Being the heels, we called it all, and they — yeah, they were, they understood. Plus, Mike and I are both, I think, a little older than them.”

On getting paid less in a Royal Rumble Match than a regular match at a PLE:

“Well, yeah. I mean, because you’re gonna — everybody gets paid for the Rumble. And everybody that is in the Rumble and also has match, they should get a little more. Yeah [there are a lot of rest moments], but the other aspect of that is, who the last guys in the ring. You know, that means a lot.”

