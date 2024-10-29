Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently appeared on an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall being his final opponent in the company.

DiBiase said, “I liked Scott. He and Kevin were more like a team, and very good friends as well. And so you know, having a match with Scott was — I couldn’t think of a better way to go out. I mean, at that time it was like — nobody knew. It wasn’t announced that this was Ted DiBiase’s last match. I didn’t go out like that. You know, I didn’t set a date and, ‘Okay, this is the last time you were ever going to see Teddy DiBiase in the ring.’ You know, that never happened.”

On not announcing his retirement ahead of time:

“There’s a few guys that went out that announced it [beforehand]. ‘This is going to be the last time I get in the ring. This is my last match,’ and all that. But, you know, that’s — ‘Eh, okay.’ That didn’t suit me. It was my last wrestling match, but it’s not the last time that people were going to see me because I was going to continue on as a manager and a commentator.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



