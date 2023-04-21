Ted DiBiase Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Indictment And Issues First Comments, Watch Local News Footage

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Ted DiBiase Jr. pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in a federal courtroom in Jackson, Mississippi earlier today.

As PWMania.com previously reported, DiBiase was charged with stealing millions of dollars in federal funds intended for low-income Mississippi families. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft involving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft involving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. You can read the full Department of Justice press release naming DiBiase as a co-conspirator, by clicking here.

According to Ross Adams of WAPT-ABC Channel 16, DiBiase pleaded not guilty to the entire 13-count indictment in federal court today. He was restrained in front of the judge, with ankle shackles and chains around his waist, as well as handcuffs.

Following the hearing, DiBiase was released on bond earlier this afternoon. DiBiase was asked if he had any comments as he left the courthouse with his wife and attorney, as seen in the news clip below.

“Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man,” DiBiase said as his attorney tried to intervene.

DiBiase was then asked if he had anything else to say. He smiled and said, “That’s it.”

On Thursday morning, federal prosecutors said DiBiase tested positive for marijuana and Adderall. According to his attorney, DiBiase used hemp oil and ate a CBD gummy, which resulted in the positive marijuana test. According to the attorney, DiBiase was diagnosed with ADHD, but his prescription had expired two years ago, so he had been using his brother’s prescription.

The trial of DiBiase is scheduled for Monday, June 19. If convicted, he could face more than 80 years in federal prison, with a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison for the conspiracy count, 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and 10 years in prison for each count of theft involving federally funded programs and money laundering.

According to MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson in the video below, this is the first criminal indictment in the scandal, and they hope for more. Anderson also stated that DiBiase is not cooperating, at least for the time being.

“DiBiase allegedly used these federal funds to buy a vehicle and a boat, and for the down payment on the purchase of a house, among other expenditures,” prosecutors said.

“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case,” Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement. “We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered.”

The Mississippi Department of Human Services named Ted Jr., Brett DiBiase, and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. in a civil suit related to the scandal, along with others (including NFL legend Brett Favre), back in the spring of 2022. According to the lawsuit, Ted Sr. owes $1,971,223 in illegally obtained funds, Ted Jr. owes $2,897,487, and Brett owes $824,258.

The federal government threatened to seize Ted Jr.’s home in August 2020. Brett pleaded guilty to several charges in December 2020, and in October 2021 Ted Sr. and his sons were ordered to repay millions of dollars in misappropriated welfare funds to the state of Mississippi.

