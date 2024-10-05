Ted DiBiase Looks Back On His First Impression Of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently appeared on an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including his first impression of WWE (then WWF).

DiiBiase said, “The only thing I had to keep in mind was how business was doing. It’s kind of like, I mean the minute that I saw that Vince McMahon had set a indoor world attendance record, 93,000 people at the Pontiac Silverdome for WrestleMania 3. Oh my gosh. I mean, I said it immediately. I said, ‘If I’m going to stay alive in wrestling, then I’m going to have to go work for Vince McMahon.’”

On Vince McMahon not being a cheap promoter:

“Yeah, I mean wrestling promoters are notorious for being cheap! [laughs] You know what, to Vince’s credit — I mean, oh my gosh. I mean, how can I talk about anybody being cheap when he gives me this character, and I’m flying around in lyrics and limousines and the whole nine yards, you know. And the company’s picking up the tab. Wow.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)