Ted DiBiase Opens Up About Drug Usage In Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently took to an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including being in the WWF Superstar video game.

DiBiase said, “Well, that was kind of surreal. You know, it’s kind of like the first time I walked into, whether it was a department store or whatever, and I saw my action figure. That was kind of like, ‘Wow,’ I had never envisioned that at all. And oh gosh, since it’s just unbelievable. I mean, they’re still putting me in video games. Maybe I’m one of those, they consider me a [legend].”

On not playing any of the games:

“No. You know what, I used to play pinball machines. You know, when I was a kid there was a place very near where I lived in Omaha that everybody would go, and they had a couple of pinball machines in there. So I played pinball, but not too much for the wrestling games. I just know that — because I mean, I still have fans coming up and telling me, ‘You’re on my video game.’ And I guess they’re still making video games because of my royalties. That’s where I make the most money.”

On drug usage in pro wrestling:

“I don’t know what — maybe that’s they do today [Aderall]. The other thing that was a pretty good stimulant that I did a little bit. And again, I was so — my mother died when she was 56 years old due to alcoholism. So I was always afraid of that. And I’m trying to think of who introduced me to cocaine. I know there was a lot of it around. And it’s kind of like, I never abused anything because I was always afraid. My mindset was, ‘I don’t want to do this all the time, because I don’t want to get hooked on it.’ And I never did.”

“But I can remember, one night JYD [Junkyard Dog], God bless him, God rest his soul. He got to where he was doing pretty heavy. I even told him, I mean there was a time when I was trying to help him out because he had gotten so into the coke. And I remember one night when he had left the show before I did, and I was driving alone. He had a carpool of guys. And I just came up behind him and flashed my lights, he knew it was me. And he pulled over to the side of the road, he got out and he was laughing. He says, ‘What do you need, Ted?’ [laughs] I said, ‘I need to pick me up a little to give me a little pick me up to get to Shreveport.’ He hooked me up. But yeah, yeah. I was always leery of getting addicted or what have you or just just getting stupid on it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)