Ted DiBiase Sr. Issues Statement On His Son’s Charges Of Theft Then Deletes It

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr.has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in federal funds intended for needy families.

His father, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, issued their first public statement on the matter in a now-deleted social media post.

I’D LIKE TO PERSONALLY ISSUE AN APOLOGY FOR AN UNTIMELY POST THAT WAS PUBLISHED THROUGH MY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS EARLIER TODAY.

AS YOU KNOW I TRY TO SHARE NOSTALGIC MEMORIES FROM MY WRESTLING CAREER AS A WAY FOR FANS TO REVISIT THEIR CHILDHOOD MEMORIES. SINCE MY TIME IS LIMITED DUE TO TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS THE POSTS ARE APPROVED BY ME AHEAD OF TIME AND SCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE.

OUR FAMILY IS CURRENTLY NAVIGATING A DIFFICULT SEASON AND WHILE WE CANNOT SPEAK TO THESE EVENTS PUBLICLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR PRAYERS DURING THIS TIME.

PLEASE KNOW THAT I TRULY APPRECIATE THE LOVE AND SUPPORT FROM THE FANS! YOU HAVE BEEN APART OF OUR FAMILY FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS, AND FOR THAT I COULD NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH.