Ted DiBiase Sr. Puts Mansion Up for Sale Amid Audit Scandal

As we’ve been reporting here on PWMania.com, a recent audit by the Mississippi Department of Human Services listed WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. and his sons, former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase, among questionable spendings. Brett DiBiase and several others were also indicted for the largest case of embezzlement in the history of the state of Mississippi. DiBiase Sr. is now selling his $1.6 million lakeside mansion.

According to Realtor.com, the mansion, which sits on a lake, is located in Madison, Mississippi. DiBiase Sr. is looking to sell it for $1.575 million. It has 1.42 acres overlooking Reunion Lake and covers nearly 6,000 square feet. It features five bedrooms and 5.5 baths.