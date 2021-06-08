Ted DiBiase To Make Announcement On NXT

Two new segments have been announced for this week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network, which is the go-home show for next Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event.

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will appear on tomorrow’s show to give a priceless announcement that involves LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

It’s possible that The Million Dollar Man will be announcing the return of the Million Dollar Title belt, which has been rumored. Knight vs. Grimes is set to take place at Takeover on Sunday as the two Superstars fight to see who is worthy of Ted’s Million Dollar legacy. Ted Sr. is also advertised to be at ringside for the Takeover match.

WWE has also announced a Fatal 5 Way Face-Off for tomorrow’s NXT show, to promote the main event of Sunday’s Takeover show. The Face-Off will feature Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross as they prepare for the Takeover main event.

Below is the updated line-up:

* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns to NXT