Ted Turner Gives His Thoughts On New MAX Docuseries “Call Me Ted”

“Call Me Ted” has arrived.

On Wednesday, the new multi-part documentary series focusing on the life and career of business mogul Ted Turner was released for subscribers of the MAX streaming platform.

Following the release, Ted Turner hopped on X on Thursday to share his thoughts on the project.

“Warner Bros. Discovery certainly knocked it out of the ballpark with this intimate and revealing biopic about my life,” wrote the former WCW owner and the man responsible for TNT and TBS, among other cable networks that don’t feature wrestling programming.. “I’m grateful, honored and humbled by all the contributors who took time to share stories and observations.”

Check out the official “Call Me Ted” trailer for the new docuseries on MAX via the video embedded below.