Teddy Long Comments On His WWE Draft Appearance And Interacting With Matt Riddle Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Long was asked about his experience appearing on the WWE Draft:

“Well, no experience. I mean, I just go to work. That’s what I do. It was the first time I did that though. It was part of the draft and that was really exciting. I never did that before, so everything was good. The morale, everybody seemed to be happy and having a great time. That’s the way I like to go in, you know, with everybody happy and nobody’s angry. All the young kids were there. I had a chance to talk to a few of them, give them a little bit of advice, and talk to him about things they should do and things they should not do. It was just a fun time there and me being able to be with my man, JBL. You know, me and him got a lot of history, so I had a great time.”

Interacting with Matt Riddle backstage:

“Me and Matt talked a little bit. I love Matt Riddle. He kind of reminds me of a male stripper. I’ve watched him come down and boy, those women’s eyes are glued in on him. He’s like half naked as he’s going to the ring. He has a great body, he looks great, and he looks the part.”

You can check out his complete appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)