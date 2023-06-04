Teddy Long Comments On How Shane McMahon Was Viewed Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed how Shane McMahon was viewed in the WWE locker room back in the day in a recent interview with WrestleBinge.

Everyone liked McMahon, according to the former WWE SmackDown General Manager, and The Prodigal Son operated on a similar level of personal investment as the rest of the locker room.

Highlights are below:

Shane McMahon’s commitment to training and performing:

“It was never like that — you got to understand one thing, this is the boss’s son. And the other thing, Shane McMahon worked his butt off, I’m telling you. He got in there, he took bumps and got injuries, and everything. I mean backstage, he was one of the boys.”

His charisma and personality backstage:

“He was great to hang out with and he would just have fun with you. So I don’t think nobody had any problem with Shane. Like I said, Shane knew how to present himself with everybody, so everybody liked Shane.”

