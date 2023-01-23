Teddy Long Explains the Origins of the Phrase “Holla, Holla, Holla” and His Signature Dance

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on Mike Chioda’s “Monday Mailbag” podcast on AdFreeShows.com ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw 30th anniversary show. Below are highlights.

On where he learned the WWE dance:

“I got that little dance from my grandson. We bought him this walker when he was about three or four years old. But anyway, he’s trying to learn how to walk. So we put him in there and everytime we would put him in that walker, all he started doing was going up and down like that. So I started doing it on TV. I would come back home and I told him, I said, ‘Look, look, I’m doing your dance.’ So one night I got ready to walk out and Vince stands up and he yells at me, ‘Hey, do that dance, do that dance’, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

How he came up with, “Holla, holla, holla.”

“I had this big laboratory dog, a big lab I had and his name was Boss. Every time he got in the way or something, I’m like, ‘Come on, player. Move out of the way.’ Then one night I was looking at Dave Chappelle and there was some guy on there, and he just was going crazy with holla, holla, holla, holla, holla, and it was just so hilarious, so I just started saying it and it took off.”

Being in the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Well, the way I found it out is they called me about it and it was really a surprise to me because I never thought, you know, I thought the Hall of Fame was wrestlers. You know what I mean? Guys that take bumps and put their lives and bodies on the line. You know, I felt those guys deserved it because they put in a lot of hard work on their bodies each and every night. So for me to get that, it was just a surprise to me, man. I thought about, you know, Vince, because I always tried to do my job. Whatever he asked me to do, I would do it. I never balked about anything because I knew this, whatever Vince asked you to do, he would do it himself, so how are you going to tell him no? Anyway, just to get that bestowed upon me was really one of the happiest times of my life and I treasure that as of this day. I thank the WWE Universe, I thank God, and I basically thank Vince McMahon for giving me that opportunity because right now, you know, I’m still busy and active. I do a lot of meet and greets. RAW, they’re calling me back for this Monday night show. I’m still active and all of this wouldn’t be possible if it hadn’t been for Vince. So thank you, sir wherever you’re at. Anyway man, just being in the Hall of Fame was the highlight of my life.”

