Teddy Long Explains Why His Twitter Account Has Blocked So Many People

WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long has uploaded a video in which he explains why his Twitter account is blocking everyone.

Long said that he had been hacked by a person who was most likely already blocked by him. Long has stated that he is not the person who is blocking other users on Twitter, and he wants to go on a couple of podcasts in the near future to explain more about the circumstances around his use of social media. The conversation then shifted to Long discussing his workout, during which he repeated that the blocking spree is not his doing.

For those of you who have not been following this story, Long became a trending topic on Twitter due to the fact that he automatically blocked everybody who tried to follow him, including individuals who work in the wrestling business. There were lingering doubts about whether or not it actually was Teddy right up until today. The video below clears up all of the confusion.