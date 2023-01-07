Teddy Long on Ronda Rousey: “I Don’t Think She Cares Anything About Our Business”

Charlotte Flair made her WWE SmackDown return last Friday, and the reaction was mostly positive after she won the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Ronda Rousey’s title reign came to an end with Flair’s victory. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long congratulated Flair and had some words for Rousey during Sportskeeda’s “One on One” YouTube show.

Long stated concerning Rousey, “She’s just not a wrestling person to me. Great woman in person, I had a chance to meet her one time at one of the WrestleMania’s.”

Long stated that wrestlers such as Randy Orton and Charlotte inherited things from their fathers, and he believes WWE did the right thing by awarding the belt to Charlotte.

Long’s co-host Mac Davis believes Rousey has “lost some of her shine” over time and that her passion for the sport is lacking.

Long agreed and responded, “That’s exactly how I feel. I don’t think she cares anything about our business. I don’t think she takes professional wrestling serious. I think with her, it’s all about Ronda Rousey. She’s one of the people I think would go into business for themselves. Like I said, great person but this business is different. You gotta take this real serious.”

Long also discussed Bobby Eaton, John Cena’s bald spot, Cena’s return last week on SmackDown, Karen Jarrett’s allegations about Kurt Angel, Charlotte Flair’s return, plans for Mark Henry to end The Undertaker’s streak, WWE contracts expiring, and more during the interview.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)