Teddy Long Opens Up About Working With Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon And Stephanie

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke on Sportskeeda about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with Vince McMahon:

“I can’t just say what he’s really like because I didn’t hang out with him that much, but the time that I get a chance to spend with him, I thought he was one of the nicest people in the world. I’ve seen him go on these rampages and stuff, but like I always say, this man has a billion dollar operation that he’s running and then one little thing can happen and can screw his whole company up. So I can understand why if somebody goes out and says the wrong thing or makes a mistake, you know what that can do. I don’t know if I’d be as mad as I’ve seen him, but he lets you know, don’t make that mistake no more and I didn’t have no problem with that. I didn’t have no problem with Vince. He was just as nice as he could be.”

On Shane McMahon:

“Shane McMahon worked his butt off brother. I’m telling you, he took bumps and got injuries and everything. Backstage. he was he was one of the boys. He was great to hang out with, man. I mean, he just had fun with you. I don’t think nobody had no problem with Shane. Shane knew how to present himself with everybody, so everybody likes Shane.”

On Stephanie McMahon:

“She was nice too. She’d come up and talk to guys and everything and she was just as nice as she could be. Stephanie was always nice to me.”

You can check out his appearance below: