Teddy Long Praises WWE For Pairing Baron Corbin and JBL Together

Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Long praised WWE pairing Baron Corbin with John Bradshaw Layfield:

“Yes, I do,” said Long. “And I think with Baron Corbin, I think they missed the boat with him. They put him in different storylines, and they didn’t seem to work. But I think now with him being with JBL, this thing is going to be great because he’s got somebody now that can teach him and show him the way as they communicate together. So JBL, what a great team, man. I don’t know whose idea that was, but that was fantastic.”