Teddy Long Reacts to The Undertaker Returning the American Badass Gimmick on WWE RAW XXX

WWE fans were treated to the return of The Undertaker’s “American Badass” gimmick on Monday’s “RAW Is XXX” 30th anniversary show.

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long discussed the show, including the segment between ‘Taker, Bray Wyatt, and LA Knight, on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast.

The highlights from the podcast are included below:

On The Undertaker’s words to Bray Wyatt on the show:

“Well my feeling about that, you know, this is professional wrestling and until I know exactly what ‘Taker said to him, then I’m gonna stay quiet. I may never find it out … because like I said this is wrestling. That could be part of the story. When you pass the torch there’s a different way to do it. We did it the old-school way. Like I said until we actually know what was said then we can make that decision.”

On Undertaker coming back in his American Badass look:

“I like that part about it because I don’t think that the Undertaker is coming back … I think that’s done now. And for him to come out with the Badass gimmick, the biker gimmick, one that he did try one time. Then he went back to being the Undertaker. But I think the Undertaker is really dead now.”

You can watch the complete show below: