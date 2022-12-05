Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling.

“That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.

Long named several referees he believes should be inducted, including Jimmy Korderas, Jack Doan, and Mike Chioda.

“All those guys there are seasoned veterans as far as refereeing, and some of them you know had a little wrestling background,” he said. “Nick Patrick: He wrestled a little bit in Mid South, Bill Watts’ territory before he came up and started refereeing. So, I think those guys deserve that honor; I hope somebody pays attention to what we’re saying and think about it and go ahead and do that.”

You can watch the complete interview below: