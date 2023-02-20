Teddy Long Says Cody Rhodes Can Outshine John Cena Any Day

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Long said Cody Rhodes can outshine John Cena any day:

“In my opinion, I think Cody Rhodes can certainly outshine John Cena any day. He’s a great competitor. I’ve known Cody Rhodes since he was a little bitty boy playing on the softball team. His father, Dusty Rhodes, God rest his soul, gave me my first job, so I never will forget that, but Cody Rhodes, I guarantee you, will outshine John Cena any day.”

If Charlotte Flair can outshine Ric Flair:

“Well, I don’t think she ought to worry about trying to outshine her father. I think she needs to be the best competitor in her own right. A lot of people talk about their heroes and all this stuff, but I don’t want you to be like me, I want you to be better than me. So I think that’s what Charlotte Flair should do is not be like a father, she should be better than her father and continue the legacy.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)