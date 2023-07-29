Teddy Long Says Finn Balor Isn’t Ready Yet To Be WWE Champion

Finn Balor is not ready for the top spot just yet … PLAYA~!

That is the opinion of WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long.

The former longtime WWE SmackDown General Manager recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda’s Wrestle Binge podcast for an interview, during which he shared said-opinion when asked who he feels should win next weekend.

When talking about who he thinks should go over in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2023, Long didn’t mix his words.

“Seth Rollins,” Long said. “Like I said too, I like Finn; he is a great guy, man.”

Long continued, “But I just don’t think he is ready yet.”

