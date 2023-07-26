Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Featuring John Cena’s Rocksteady Character Set For Sequel

The sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is being developed by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

According to Variety, in addition to the sequel, there are plans for a two-season series that will act as a “bridge” between the films, as well as a spinoff series that will air on Paramount+.

The original film, which will be released on August 2, features John Cena, who plays Rocksteady in the CGI-animated film.

Also part of the cast includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd.

Jeff Rowe directed the film, which was co-directed by Kyler Spears, and was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe. Rogan, Goldberg, James Weaver, Ramsay McBean, and Josh Fagen are the producers.

The report did not specify whether Cena would continue his role in the sequel.

According to the official description for the synopsis, “The Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don’t have their brothers at their sides.”

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming film here: