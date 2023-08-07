Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie With John Cena Has Solid Opening Weekend Despite Strong Competition

The film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” had its first weekend in theaters across the United States.

John Cena is among the star-studded cast, playing Rocksteady in the CGI-animated film. As PWMania.com previously reported, a sequel is already in the works.

Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom make up the rest of the cast.

Jeff Rowe directed the film, which was co-directed by Kyler Spears, and was written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe. Rogan, Goldberg, James Weaver, Ramsay McBean, and Josh Fagen produced it.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, the film grossed $28 million in its opening weekend (August 4th-6th) across 3,858 theaters. The film grossed $43,073,468 in the United States and $8.5 million internationally for a total of $51.5 million worldwide.

It came in fourth place at the box office. Over the weekend, it trailed strong competition from Barbie ($53 million), Meg 2: The Trench ($30 million), and Oppenheimer ($28.7 million).

You can check out the trailer below: