Tegan Nox Addresses Why She Hasn’t Been Wrestling Since Her WWE Release

Former WWE star Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) recently spoke with the Sappenin’ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Newell commented on why she hasn’t been active in wrestling since being released from WWE.

Newell said:

“Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card, I can’t wrestle. I keep getting messages, ‘Have you retired?’ No, I just can’t. Legally, I can’t. I’ve just been chilling, in the house, playing video games. I went to Sad Summer Fest a couple of weeks ago, which was phenomenal. Just chilling with my dogs and friends. Usual stuff that I can do without working.”

