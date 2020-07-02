Tegan Nox And Triple H Comment On Her Future Championship Match Against Io Shirai

As noted, Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash saw Tegan Nox become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. Above is post-match footage of Nox reacting to her future title shot. She was asked how it feels to become the new #1 contender.

“Let’s just say that one more time – I am the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship,” Nox said. “Everyone knows my story, they know what I’ve gone through, but I don’t want to reflect on that. I just don’t want to deal with that anymore. This is the end of a comeback story. I’m faster, I’m stronger, and shinier, and what better way to do it than contend for the NXT Women’s Championship against arguably one of the world’s best sports entertainers and wrestlers, Io Shirai. It means the world, man. Now I just want to be extra shiny with that title right around my waist.”

Nox also tweeted on her big win and said she’s ready to write her next chapter. She wrote, “People always try & use my injuries to bring me down and to be honest, even I’m fed up of talking about them but I have to accept they’re part of my story! Now it’s time to write the next chapter & show EVERYBODY exactly why I’m Faster, Stronger, Shinier!!”

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H also praised the competitors in tonight’s opener and congratulated Nox. He wrote, “Hell of an opening match. The #WWENXT Women’s division is on fire. Hard earned win, congratulations to the NEW #1 Contender, @TeganNoxWWE_”

WWE has not confirmed when Nox vs. Shirai will happen, but we will keep you updated.

