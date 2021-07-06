Tegan Nox Returns For RAW Dark Match, Possible NXT Storyline Spoiler

WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox returned to the ring before tonight’s RAW broadcast. Nox wrestled Toni Storm in a dark match, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on who won the match.

Nox is expected to be the Superstar revealed behind the recent battery charger teases on NXT. The charger went up to 81% on last Tuesday’s NXT episode, and is expected to hit 100% on tomorrow’s Great American Bash special, revealing Nox’s return.

Nox has been out of action since September 2020 after suffering another torn ACL, her third since 2017.