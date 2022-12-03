Tegan Nox Returns to WWE on SmackDown (Video)

Tegan Nox has returned to WWE.

The former WWE NXT star returned to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL’s attack. Nox and Morgan stood tall to end the segment with Morgan using the kendo stick shots to all three Damage CTRL members.

Many names, including Nox, were released due to “budget cuts” under Vince McMahon’s regime. Nox was promoted from NXT to the main roster last year and wrestled in a few matches before being released.

Nox is just one of many names who have returned since Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took charge of creative. Karrion Kross, Emma, and Dakota Kai are just a few of the names that have appeared prominently on WWE TV since their return.

