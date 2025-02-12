Tegan Nox Reveals Health Issues Led To WWE Absence Before Release

Tegan Nox has shed some light on her absence from WWE in 2024, months after being released from the company in November.

Nox, who began her wrestling career in 2013, gained recognition working for promotions like TNA, PROGRESS, and Shimmer before signing with WWE in 2017. She was called up to Raw as part of the 2021 WWE Draft but was released without ever making a televised appearance. However, a year later, Triple H brought her back into the company.

Since her return, Nox has moved between SmackDown and Raw, transitioning back to SmackDown in 2023. Now, in a recent interview with Metro’s Alistair McGeorge, she has opened up about her absence from WWE in 2024.

“I did get incredibly sick for a little while. We didn’t really get a legit answer. I went through tests, I was in hospital, a bunch of different stuff. So I think it was down to a lot of stress mixed with other things. But I was really sick, which didn’t help with the time off. I think that started it all, even though I said, ‘I’m good to go, it’s just I get sick now and again.’ But it wasn’t, like, deathly or anything. I think it was a mix of them wanting to be safe, miscommunication with a lot of different people, because it was going from their doctors to outside doctors to hospitals. I think it just got lost in [translation] and stuff like that. But I think unnecessary time off started with a necessary time off, if that makes sense. I needed that second to try and figure out what was going on, and then when we kind of figured it out, I was on medication, I could have come back, and I was just never brought back from there. I thought I was going to be released a lot sooner.”

Nox started to take bookings in December. She will wrestle Dani Luna at ATTACK! on May 18.