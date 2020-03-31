Temporary AEW Schedule Change & Venue Change For Filming

AEW is no longer taping Dark and Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com.

AEW has moved their tapings to an undisclosed location, for the same reason that arena shows were moved to the closed-location of Daily’s Place with no fans – the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s believed that the tapings schedule will also change with matches being filmed from Tuesday through Wednesday, beginning with Wednesday’s Dark & Dynamite tapings, and continuing for future shows.

AEW officials are trying to keep the new location private because they don’t want fans showing up and waiting around in the parking lot or looking for autographs from the wrestlers. It’s believed that the new location for AEW tapings is somewhere in the Southeast, but it was noted that they are doing a significant amount of tapings today.

The city of Jacksonville had began using the parking lot near Daily’s Place as a major coronavirus testing center. Furthermore, an edict was issued earlier this week that required all hotels in the city to shut down, except to essential personnel. That also would have made it difficult to keep filming at Daily’s Place.