Temporary Time Slot Change For Next Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling announced today that next week’s July 7 episode on AXS and Twitch will begin an hour late at 9pm ET. The time change is due to AXS airing “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show” with Ringo Starr at 8pm ET.

Here is the full press release issued:

PROGRAMMING ALERT – IMPACT! Premieres an Hour Later at 9 pm ET this Tuesday, July 7 on AXS TV & Twitch Following a Special Ringo Starr Birthday Event

Los Angeles – (July 2, 2020) – The next all-new episode of IMPACT! will premiere one hour later than usual on AXS TV and Twitch—at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Tuesday, July 7—on this night only as AXS TV broadcasts the star-studded benefit event Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The hour-long event is hosted by Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh, who welcome friends and fans from across the world as they celebrate Starr’s 80TH Birthday with special performances by Paul McCartney, Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E. and Gary Clark Jr. All proceeds from Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will benefit Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

After the conclusion of Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, IMPACT! will air in full on AXS TV and Twitch at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, featuring two-hours of hard hitting action as Josh Alexander, one half of Tag-Team Champions The North, squares off with Slammiversary challenger Sami Callihan, and Kylie Rae & Susie face the new team of Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie. Plus, a four-way tag-team battle pits TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners, and Madison Rayne with Johnny Swinger host an all-new edition of Locker Room Talk featuring the most iconic Knockout in history.

Then, IMPACT in 60 highlights the career of former Knockouts Champion Rosemary at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on AXS TV featuring several of The Demon Assassin’s most memorable matches against Gail Kim and Jade.

On the weekly digital post-show IMPACT: Aftershock, hosts Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs discuss the night’s action and speculate about the impending free agent returns and debuts at Slammiversary. Aftershock airs across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.

IMPACT! will return to its usual scheduled time of 8 pm ET/5 pm PT the following week on Tuesday, July 14.