Ten-Man Match Confirmed For WWE 205 Live

The 10-Man Captain’s Challenge Tag Team Elimination Match has been confirmed for an upcoming episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

As noted, the match will feature cruiserweights on Team WWE NXT vs. cruiserweights from the original 205 Live roster. It was announced this week that Team Captain Lio Rush will lead Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tyler Breeze. Team Captain Tony Nese will lead the other team, featuring The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Mike Kanellis, and Ariya Daivari.

The big 10-man match will take place on Friday, March 13 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.