Tenille Dashwood Done With Impact Wrestling, Removed From Roster Page

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, doesn’t seem to be a part of Impact Wrestling anymore.

On the site’s roster page, Dashwood’s profile is no longer accessible under the header “wrestlers.” Although it hasn’t been confirmed, this would suggest that she is done with the promotion.

Dashwood last competed for the promotion on July 2nd, during the TV tapings. She lost to Masha Slamovich in her most recent match, which was broadcast on Impact TV on July 14.

In 2012, she joined WWE and featured on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Paige and Dashwood are credited with changing the way WWE booked female talent in NXT, which ultimately sparked the women’s revolution.

After leaving WWE, Dashwood worked for ROH and is a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion for Impact Wrestling, along with Madison Rayne.

Dashwood revealed earlier this month that she is dating a WWE superstar.